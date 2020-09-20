1/
Gail LOGAN
LOGAN, Gail Arlene Age 71, of Washington Township, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. Gail was born January 30, 1949, in Richmond, IN, to Donald and Marilyn (Zartman) Wysong. After graduating from Julienne High School, she attended the University of Dayton. There, Gail received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. She taught biology at Chaminade Julienne High School, was a counselor at St. Albert's and retired from Kettering City Schools as a counselor at Kettering Fairmont High School. A member of The Quilting Guild, Gail was also a talented seamstress. She could often be found quilting, knitting or doing needle point. She loved her family and children, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife of 47 years, mother and grandmother. Gail is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Donald and James Wysong. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Logan; children, Douglas (Courtney) Logan, Christine Logan, Donald (Amanda) Logan, Jeffery Logan; grandchildren, Connor, Mitchell, and Fletcher; sister, Kathy; brother, Gary (Terri), and nieces and nephews, Esther, Adam, Ben, Dan, and their families. A private family mass will be held, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4440 Lake Forest Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Information regarding the private services will be added to Gail's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
