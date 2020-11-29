1/1
Gail SLINGLUFF
SLINGLUFF, Gail Grant

83, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 16th, 2020, suddenly but peacefully of

complications from a recent

illness. Gail was an outstanding wife, sister, mother, grandmother and most recently great-grandmother. Born in Dayton, OH, she raised her family in Rumson, NJ. Gail cherished her many friends throughout her life. She was known and loved for her kind and generous

nature. She was an advocate for education, a talented

gardener, an avid tennis player and a warm and welcoming hostess. The more the merrier. She took great pride in being an active member of The Rumson Garden Club, serving on the board of The Oceanic Library, and her appointment to The Rumson Planning Board. She enjoyed her memberships over the years at The Seabright Beach Club, The Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club, The Rumson Country Club, The Colony Club, The Everglades Club, and most recently The Sailfish Club and The Bath & Tennis Club in Palm Beach, FL.

Daughter of the late Helen King Grant and Richard Hallam Grant, Jr., her husband, Charles H. Slingluff, Jr., precedes her in death. She is survived by her three children, Jennifer

Robinson (Patrick) of Darien, CT, Melissa Morley (Chris) of Bedford, NY, and Charles Slingluff, III (Allison) of Green Brae, CA; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Rick Grant (Mimi) of Dayton, OH; and niece, Elizabeth Grant Schroeder (Charlie); and her dog, Rowdy.

She went to The Madeira School, where she served on the board, and Briar Cliff College.

She was always thoughtful, always loyal and everything good.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family gathered to celebrate her life on November 20, 2020, at The Chapel in the Woods at St. Matthews Church in Bedford, NY.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
