Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery
Brookville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Wieland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Wieland


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Wieland Obituary
WIELAND (Wetzel), Gail M. Age 94 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is survived by her son-in-law: Erhard Grossarth of Brookville, grandchildren: Scott Grossarth, Eric (Christine) Grossarth, Gina (Paul) Cullen, great grandchildren: Damian Koester, Kylie Grossarth, Markie Koester, Wyatt Grossarth, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Clara (Denlinger) Wetzel, husband: Donald T. Wieland, daughter: Bonnie Grossarth and brother: Earl Wetzel. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now