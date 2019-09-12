|
|
WIELAND (Wetzel), Gail M. Age 94 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is survived by her son-in-law: Erhard Grossarth of Brookville, grandchildren: Scott Grossarth, Eric (Christine) Grossarth, Gina (Paul) Cullen, great grandchildren: Damian Koester, Kylie Grossarth, Markie Koester, Wyatt Grossarth, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Clara (Denlinger) Wetzel, husband: Donald T. Wieland, daughter: Bonnie Grossarth and brother: Earl Wetzel. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019