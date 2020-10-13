1/1
GAILE CLARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GAILE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK, Gaile L. Age 81, of Collinsville, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2020, in Oxford, Ohio. She is survived by her children, Leigh (Debi) Clark, Scott (Suzanne) Clark, Alayna Bolser, Dean (Cassie) Clark, Adrienne (Bill) Burns, and Anthony (Honey Sue) Clark. She has 13 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. She was a farmer's wife the majority of her life and enjoyed gardening and playing games with the grandkids. She worked various jobs and lastly at Miami University, before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband William D. Clark, her parents Raymond and Mary Sears, her sisters Maxine Owens and Marie Sears. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Rudy Allen officiating. Burial will be in Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association or Bella Care Hospice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved