HARRIS, Gailmarie 67, born October 25, 1951, gained her wings Sunday, August 4, 2019. Gailmarie was a native of Dayton and longtime Columbus, Ohio resident, specializing in workforce development and training services. She is preceded in death by mother, Mary Geraldine (Gerry) Graham; brother, Marlin A. Barr. Gailmarie is survived by her son, Mr. Dorian A. Sr. (Twanisha) Harris; grandchildren, Imoni Marie, Nia, and Dorian Jr.; father, Mr. William A. Barr; sisters, Lisa (Ken) Barr-Farr, Trisha (William) Tucker, Sheila Cox; aunt Ethel Beasley (96); a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thanks to First Church of God, Columbus, Ohio, Bishop Timothy Clark, Pastor, Gailmarie's 'sista' girlfriends, the Harris family, the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, and House of Wheat Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating the life of Gailmarie will be held 6-7 pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Central State West, 840 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio, repast following. Rev. Nancy Jones officiating. In memoriam, please make donations to the James Cancer Research Center of The Ohio State University. "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." (Phil 1:21).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019