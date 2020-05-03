Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodside Cemetery, Section 22
Middletown, OH
View Map
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale BUCHANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale BUCHANAN


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gale BUCHANAN Obituary
BUCHANAN, Gale Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 19, 1938 at Rothwell, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in 1941. She graduated from Monroe Central High School in Eaton, Ohio in 1956. Gale and her husband and owned and operated the Anchor Restaurant in Middletown for 20 years. She also was the assistant bar manager for the Eagles Aerie 528 of Middletown for 20 years, and worked with her sons at several other bars/restaurants in this area. Gale was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Eagles Aerie 528. Preceding her in death were her parents, Daniel and Mary Blevins Clifton; one son, Donnie Bowlin; one daughter, Terri Sparks; one grandson, Mortique Bowlin; and a brother, Milo Clifton in the Korean War. She is survived by one son, Tim Buchanan; four grandchildren, Ean, Annagale Rae, Brylyn and Timothy, Jr.; one great grandson, Graydon; one step-son, Doug Buchanan; one step-daughter, Fran (Jerry) Sanner; two sisters, Geraldine Daly and Donna (Jack) Singer; one step-sister, Margie (Jim) Stevens; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Joe Gleason and Debbie Pelfrey; and many extended family and friends. Private visitation at the convenience of the family will be at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. There will be a graveside service open to the public with everyone encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines issued by the State of Ohio, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Woodside Cemetery, Section 22, Middletown, Ohio, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -