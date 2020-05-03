|
BUCHANAN, Gale Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 19, 1938 at Rothwell, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in 1941. She graduated from Monroe Central High School in Eaton, Ohio in 1956. Gale and her husband and owned and operated the Anchor Restaurant in Middletown for 20 years. She also was the assistant bar manager for the Eagles Aerie 528 of Middletown for 20 years, and worked with her sons at several other bars/restaurants in this area. Gale was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Eagles Aerie 528. Preceding her in death were her parents, Daniel and Mary Blevins Clifton; one son, Donnie Bowlin; one daughter, Terri Sparks; one grandson, Mortique Bowlin; and a brother, Milo Clifton in the Korean War. She is survived by one son, Tim Buchanan; four grandchildren, Ean, Annagale Rae, Brylyn and Timothy, Jr.; one great grandson, Graydon; one step-son, Doug Buchanan; one step-daughter, Fran (Jerry) Sanner; two sisters, Geraldine Daly and Donna (Jack) Singer; one step-sister, Margie (Jim) Stevens; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Joe Gleason and Debbie Pelfrey; and many extended family and friends. Private visitation at the convenience of the family will be at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. There will be a graveside service open to the public with everyone encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines issued by the State of Ohio, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Woodside Cemetery, Section 22, Middletown, Ohio, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020