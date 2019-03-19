TOY, Galena M. 1913 - 2019 Age 105, passed away March 16, 2019 at her daughters' home in Trenton, Ohio, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 16, 1913 in Bath County, Kentucky to the late Buford Dennis and Emma Carpenter Dennis. She married Sherman Taft Toy on October 15, 1940. They were married for 62 years and lived on a farm in Owingsville, Kentucky. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William Dennis, Thelma Craycraft, Martha Ginter, Eva Clay Dennis and Calvin Dennis. She is survived by daughters, Marcella Jones and Patty (Gordon) Jett of Trenton, Ohio, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. "Granny," as she was lovingly called by her family and friends, will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Owingsville, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at the Toy Cemetery. Reverend Jim Crouch will be officiating. The family would like to thank Dr. Wourms and his staff, for the quality of medical care they have provided to Galena, over the past 20 years. They would also like to thank Hospice of Middletown for their compassionate care during this past year. Also, a special thanks to Julia Nenni of Hospice of Middletown, for the special care and for the love she gave to Granny, over the last few months of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.mrgfh.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary