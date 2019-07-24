CARSON, Garland 61, of Springfield Ohio went home to the lord on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 5th, 1957 to Mildred Mayfield and Garland Carson Sr. He graduated from North High School, where he played on the basketball team. He leaves to mourn his Life long partner Katherine Brandon (Robbie rob as he called her), four daughters; Ebony Brandon, Ashley Brandon (John Jones), Danielle Brandon , and Desiree Brandon, three sons; Garland Gatewood, Antoine Gatewood, and Anthony Gatewood, brothers; Freddie Carson, Larry Carson, Micheal Carson, Tony Carson, sister; Lou-Ann Carson, a host of grandchildren that included Honesty, Imagine, Justice, Kay'leon, loyalty, Messiah, Jaslyn, Jashaun, Malayah, and Adore He also co, nieces, nephews and cousins, friends, and special people that loved him. He touched the lives of a lot of people. He was a wonderful father! He was a great man. Garland is preceded in death by his parents and loving niece Olanda Carson. Service for Garland Carson Jr. will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Porter Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12noon until time for service which will be at 1:00pm with Elder Garfield Parker officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019