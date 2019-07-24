Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland CARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland CARSON


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland CARSON Obituary
CARSON, Garland 61, of Springfield Ohio went home to the lord on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 5th, 1957 to Mildred Mayfield and Garland Carson Sr. He graduated from North High School, where he played on the basketball team. He leaves to mourn his Life long partner Katherine Brandon (Robbie rob as he called her), four daughters; Ebony Brandon, Ashley Brandon (John Jones), Danielle Brandon , and Desiree Brandon, three sons; Garland Gatewood, Antoine Gatewood, and Anthony Gatewood, brothers; Freddie Carson, Larry Carson, Micheal Carson, Tony Carson, sister; Lou-Ann Carson, a host of grandchildren that included Honesty, Imagine, Justice, Kay'leon, loyalty, Messiah, Jaslyn, Jashaun, Malayah, and Adore He also co, nieces, nephews and cousins, friends, and special people that loved him. He touched the lives of a lot of people. He was a wonderful father! He was a great man. Garland is preceded in death by his parents and loving niece Olanda Carson. Service for Garland Carson Jr. will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Porter Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12noon until time for service which will be at 1:00pm with Elder Garfield Parker officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now