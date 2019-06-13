PENNY, Garnet Jean Age 92, of Dayton passed away June 2,2019 at Brookdale in Oakwood where she resided for the past two years. Born March 6,1927 to Valentine and Garnet Barker, Jean attended Fairview High School and then Miami University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1948 she married Robert "Bob" Penny and in 1949 they co-founded Penny and Penny Advertising and Penny/Ohlman/Neimann where she worked until retiring. Jean, an accomplished artist and her husband Bob, an avid photographer, loved to travel and saw much of the world. As a lifelong member of Miami Valley Golf Club she played golf, tennis and cards, enjoying the camaraderie of so many friends. Jean was involved in many charitable causes and community organizations. Known for her clever wit and way with words, she was particularly fond of crosswords and jumbles. Her wisdom and generous spirit will be missed by all. Preceded in death by parents Val and Garnet Barker, brothers Jack and Robert Barker and husband Bob Penny. Jean is survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews who wish to thank everyone at Brookdale Oakwood for their kindness and care in creating a homey atmosphere Jean's body was donated to the Wright State; Anatomical Gift Program with their memorial service pending. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary