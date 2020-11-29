Age 95, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton on February 1, 1925, the daughter of Henry and Ethel E. (Keck) Gates. She married JosephCurtis Arnold in Maysville,Kentucky, on August 18, 1945, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2017. She was a nurse and also known forcutting silhouettes. Garnett was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Guercio, Buffalo, New York and Hamilton; her son, Tim (Tina) Arnold, Nashville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, JoelArnold and Timothy Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son-in-law, Greg Owen; and her brother, James Gates. A memorial service will be held at later date. Online condolences are available at



