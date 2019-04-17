Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel
675 West Wenger Road
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2381
Garnett LEE
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel
675 West Wenger Road
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel
675 West Wenger Road
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
Brookville, OH
View Map
LEE, Garnett Jackson 80 of Clayton, "The luckiest guy I know" has headed home to meet his bride, Betty Lou who preceded him in meeting the Lord in October of 2011 after 54 years of marriage. Garnett was born in Shelby- ville, KY April 18, 1938 an only child. After the death of his father, a sharecropper, he and his mother moved to Dayton, OH. His mother remarried her sweetheart from The Kentucky School for the Deaf and raised Garnett fluent in sign language. Above all things dad, loved to be with his family. He was preceded by: his parents Jessie Thomas Lee, Edward & Rosa Bell (Rogers) Clements, father and mother-in-law Fred & Mona Knipp, 5 brother and sisters-in-laws, son-in-law Brian Kooser. Garnett was a loving father and leaves to cherish his memory five children, Robert & Jeanetta Lee, Richard & Cindee Lee, Ginger Kooser, Russell & Mary Lee, John & Kim Lee. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 15 brothers and sisters-in-law, countless friends, co-workers and extended family. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME ENGLEWOOD CHAPEL, 675 West Wenger Road starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Garnett's life at 12:00 pm with Pastor Richard Triplett presiding. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Complete obituary and messages of support to his family may be seen at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Garnett will be greatly missed but remembered fondly.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
