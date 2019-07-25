CASE, Garold George

7 September 1932 - 22 July 2019

Born in Lima, Ohio to the late Bud and Dorothea Case, Garold grew up in Lima. A graduate of Lima South High School, he found employment as a stock boy at Grant's 5 and dime in downtown Lima. Garold enlisted in the Navy in January 1952, serving for four years primarily aboard the USS Mosopelea (ATF-158), an ocean-going tug, as a Chief Petty Officer 1st Class. He sailed throughout the North Atlantic during his tour of duty. Returning to Lima in 1956, he worked at Lennox. Soon after he returned, Garold met Janet Nusbaum through family members. They dated and then wed on 20 July 1958. Looking for different work, he was granted an apprenticeship at the Lima Citizen. After the arrival of their two children, they moved to Massillon, Ohio in 1964 where he worked for the Evening Star. In 1966 the family moved to the Dayton area where he worked for the Dayton Daily News for 30 years, retiring in 1995. Throughout his life he followed God. He was an active member of the Polk Grove United Church of Christ for over 50 years. Garold had a passion for family, his church and the outdoors. He was an avid birder but loved all nature. He would often be found walking, working in his yard or in the garden. Garold is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Nusbaum) Case, two children Chris Case (Connie), and Lori Shoemaker (Ed); his siblings, Peggy Hall, Bob Case and Maryann Mosely; sisterin-law Karen (Jim) Davisson; grandchildren: Ben Case, Luke (Clarissa) Case, Daniel (Kera) Case, Jared Fleck, Sarina Fleck, Cathleen Case, Cory (Kristen) Shoemaker and Andrew Shoemaker, and his great-grandchildren, Xavier Case, Tanner Case, Hunter Case, Kyanna Case, Bryce Burkhart, Lani Case, Gemma Case, and Claire Shoemaker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 26 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia with Rev. Robert Smitley and Pastor Marty McMichael officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be held at 4:00 pm, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in Garold's memory: Ohio Parkinson Foundation Southwest Region, 325 N. 3rd Street, Fairborn, Ohio 45423 or to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Ste. 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019