Garrett PITTMAN
1950 - 2020
PITTMAN, Garrett W. "Gomer" Age 70, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born March 23, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late Sam and Ottie Pittman (nee Sprinkles). On January 5, 1979, in New Miami, Ohio, he married Loretta, his wife of over 41 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Gomer helped countless people as a Tissue and Organ donor following his passing. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Pittman (nee Pfaff); his children, Chris (Andrea) Hogan, Debbie (Tracy) Cochran and Angie (Stephen) Redzinak; grandchildren, Tiffanie, Corey, Ashley, Elizabeth, Sophia, Jacob, Lydia, Owen, Garrett and 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis and Evelyn; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Sam and sisters, Sue and Rosie. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, from 9:30AM until time of service (11AM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
