THOMPSON, Garrett Blaine "Garry" Age 62, of Springfield, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born in Springfield on January 20, 1958, son of Charles Hudson and Mary Janet (Grafton) Thompson. Garry worked most of his life on the family farm with his father, Charles and later worked as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt. He was a devoted husband, son, father and grandfather, enjoying every moment he spent with them. Garry leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Karen (Justiss) Thompson; children, Ben (Christina) Thompson, Leeza (Brett) Bercaw and Jenna (Will) Lane; three grandchildren, Charles and Anna Thompson and Elowen Bercaw; one sister, Kathy (Thompson) Wilde, and his mother, Mary Janet (Grafton) Thompson. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hudson Thompson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Garry's life will be on Saturday at 10:00am in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to Garry's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020