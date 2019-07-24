ADAMS, Garry Daniel "Squeak" Age 71, of Germantown, OH, passed away Monday July 22, 2019, at . He was born in Cannel City, KY, on June 20, 1948, to the late Berta (Dalton) and Emel Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Meghan Heflin; a great-grandson, Isaiah Baker; 2 brothers, Wendell Clay (Short) and Emel "Frankey" Adams; and his father and mother-in-law, Archie and Nancy (Williams) Smallwood. Garry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet (Smallwood) Adams; 3 daughters, Regina Heflin, Diane Adams and Stacey (Brian) Graw; 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, Hannah, Julia, Sabra, Schyler, Adahlee, Hendrix and Eislynn; 3 great-grandchildren, Forrest, Corrine, and Emma; 2 brothers, Lawrence (Norma Jean) Adams and John Q. (Barbara) Adams; his sister, Wanda (Jay B.) Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Saturday July 27, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 65900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Rev. Wayne Amburgey officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family would like to extend a thank you to Kettering Hospital CCU and to for their compassionate care. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019