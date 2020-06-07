Garry HICKS
1953 - 2020
HICKS, Garry Wayne Age 66, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Known to most as Wayne, he was born in London, Kentucky, on November 24, 1953, to the Melvin and Ollie (Proffitt) Hicks. On September 2, 1976, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Smith) Hicks, who awaits him in heaven. Wayne was a steelworker for over 40 years, having worked for Hamilton Foundry and Steelcraft. He was president of the USW Local 7697 for many years and also served as a district officer on the sports committee and as a union organizer. Wayne also served on the Butler County Democratic Party Committee. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, Nova Caesarea Harmony Lodge #2, having served in many positions. Wayne loved cooking for people, from union events to family gatherings. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Jack) Alspaugh; his grandson, Connor; his sisters, Faye (Gene) Hinkle, Gay Foister, Gretha (Carl) Westerfield, Glida Morgan; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends that are too numerous to list. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; his brothers, Winfred and Glen; and his sisters, Juanita and Jeanette. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
JUN
9
Burial
Millville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
