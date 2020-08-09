GARRY MCCANN

1/1
McCANN, Garry Delbert Garry Delbert McCann, age 78, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born July 23, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to Amos and Ruby (Underwood) McCann Leonard. Garry married Melinda DeVolld on October 2, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garry is preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Dale E. Leonard (The Captain). Garry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Melinda "Millie"; a son, Michael (Kristn) McCann; a granddaughter, Amanda E. (Matt) Laser; a great-granddaughter, Lucy M. Laser; a brother, Dennis E. (Donna) McCann; special mother-in-law, Imogene DeVolld "Grandma"; and also survived by a host of family and friends. A special thanks to special neighbors Bob and Gloria Jones. Garry retired from the trucking industry, which he loved, having driven a semi for over thirty years. His favorite thing to do was traveling to Las Vegas, which he loved. There will be no services held per his wishes.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
