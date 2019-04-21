Services Kindred Funeral Home 400 Union Boulevard Englewood , OH 45322 (937) 832-2600 Resources More Obituaries for Garry PECK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garry PECK

PECK, Garry Lee A genuine character, committed follower of Christ, and all-around piece of work, passed away in Englewood, OH on April 14, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY on July 1, 1945 to the late Gordon and Florence Koons Peck. He attended E. J. Wilson High School in Spencerport, NY, Ohio University in Athens, OH, and Sinclair Community College in Dayton. Garry served for four years in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief, and was deployed to Southeast Asia during the early years of the Vietnam War. He continued to serve his country in the Ohio Air National Guard for 13 years following his tour of active duty, and competed on their nationally honored rifle team, winning two individual championships in large-bore shooting. He was also active with the Miami Valley Shooting Association and the Ohio Rifle and Pistol Association and enjoyed participating in marksmanship competitions and in machine gun shoots in Knob Creek, KY. A lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, he was an instructor for the first Greene County SWAT team. Garry worked in a variety of professions during his career, but his passion was construction. As a contractor and as proprietor of G.L. Peck Construction Co., he helped to build many commercial structures in the greater Dayton area, including the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. He named his business headquarters the Jabez Building, after 1 Chronicles 4:10 "the Prayer of Jabez." He was forever donating his time, talents, and supplies to those in need, without expectation of payment. Garry's faith in God and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was ironclad. He was a leader in the Greater Dayton Walk to Emmaus Community, a 3-day experience where Christ draws one closer to Him in a personal, lifetime relationship. He considered Emmaus Walks to be holy ground and would go barefoot throughout walk weekends, enduring cold stone church floors in reverence to our Lord. From his Emmaus experience, Garry learned of Kairos Prison Ministry, which became the cause he was most devoted to. Through Kairos, meaning 'In God's Time', he shared God's unconditional love and forgiveness with incarcerated men (for many, the first such love they'd ever known in their lives). He was a member of the Ohio Kairos Board of Directors and participated in more than 20 prison retreats, primarily at Lebanon Correctional Institution. Though his final years were diminished by the effects of a stroke suffered in 2012, Garry retained his bone-dry wit and the mischievous gleam in his eye. He was known for his colorful speech: 'ass-high to a nine-foot Indian' being a typical Garry-ism. He brought much laughter and good-natured exasperation to the residents and staff of Englewood Health and Rehab, whom the family thanks for their care of him these last four and a half years. Garry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Mary Pat. He is survived by his sister Sharon McCarthy (Thomas), niece Carrie McCarthy Wells (William), and grand-nieces Maeve and Josefin, all of Geneseo, NY. On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, viewing and visitation will be held at 10:00 am and funeral services at 11:00 am at Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N. Walnut St. Englewood, OH 45322), followed by refreshments in the church fellowship hall. Burial in Woodland Cemetery will take place at 2:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Kairos Prison Ministry of Ohio, P.O. Box 14490, Columbus, OH 43214-0490 or online at KairosOhio.org. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019