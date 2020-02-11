|
ADAMS, Gary M. Age 61, of Trotwood, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born January 4, 1959 in Campton, Kentucky to his parents, John Porter and Ruby G. (Creech) Adams. Gary was preceded in death by his father, John Porter Adams; brother, John Adams; sister, Teresa Adams; and niece, Billi Chambers. He is survived by his mother, Ruby; wife, Karol; children, Stacey (David) Combs, Angie (Daniel) Allen, Garrett (Kara) Adams, and Jason (Ahrens Bertram) Marcum; grandchildren, Sydney (Matt Spencer) Adams, Trinity Allen, Dustin Adams, Noah Allen, Brandan Combs, Kailee Allen, Craven Chambers, Isaac Allen, Cooper Chambers, Josiah Adams, and Whitley Adams; great grandchildren, Niomi and Noah Spencer; sisters, Sandra Smith and Penny Cline; aunt and uncle, Dianne and Curt Creech; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Gary once owned and operated the Adams Auto Service, and enjoyed working on cars. In his down-time, he could be found riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle or on the CB using the handle name, "Bluegrass." Gary was a loving father, great family man, and a jokester. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12 from 10AM to 12PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, NEW LEBANON. The funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastor Harkless O'Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020