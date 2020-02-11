Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary ADAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Gary M. Age 61, of Trotwood, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born January 4, 1959 in Campton, Kentucky to his parents, John Porter and Ruby G. (Creech) Adams. Gary was preceded in death by his father, John Porter Adams; brother, John Adams; sister, Teresa Adams; and niece, Billi Chambers. He is survived by his mother, Ruby; wife, Karol; children, Stacey (David) Combs, Angie (Daniel) Allen, Garrett (Kara) Adams, and Jason (Ahrens Bertram) Marcum; grandchildren, Sydney (Matt Spencer) Adams, Trinity Allen, Dustin Adams, Noah Allen, Brandan Combs, Kailee Allen, Craven Chambers, Isaac Allen, Cooper Chambers, Josiah Adams, and Whitley Adams; great grandchildren, Niomi and Noah Spencer; sisters, Sandra Smith and Penny Cline; aunt and uncle, Dianne and Curt Creech; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Gary once owned and operated the Adams Auto Service, and enjoyed working on cars. In his down-time, he could be found riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle or on the CB using the handle name, "Bluegrass." Gary was a loving father, great family man, and a jokester. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12 from 10AM to 12PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, NEW LEBANON. The funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastor Harkless O'Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -