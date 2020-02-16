|
ANDERSON, Gary Eugene 70, of Springfield, passed away February 12, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born July 15, 1949 in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of Floyd and Evelyn (Loman) Anderson. Gary was a member of the Beagle Club, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn (Randall) Cooper and Jeannie Anderson; grandchildren, Kevin Cooper and Lisa (Steve) Steiner; great-grandchildren, Donald, Mary, Lucas, and Myla; brother, Larry (Brenda) Anderson; sisters, Vicki Laughlin and Nioka Price, all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020