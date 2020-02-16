Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Gary ANDERSON


1949 - 2020
Gary ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Gary Eugene 70, of Springfield, passed away February 12, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born July 15, 1949 in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of Floyd and Evelyn (Loman) Anderson. Gary was a member of the Beagle Club, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn (Randall) Cooper and Jeannie Anderson; grandchildren, Kevin Cooper and Lisa (Steve) Steiner; great-grandchildren, Donald, Mary, Lucas, and Myla; brother, Larry (Brenda) Anderson; sisters, Vicki Laughlin and Nioka Price, all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
