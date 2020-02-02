Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary ANGLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary ANGLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary ANGLIN Obituary
ANGLIN, Gary L. Age 60, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on June 5, 1959, the son of Mose and Phyllis (Beiser) Anglin. He has a BS and a Master's degree from Miami University. Gary is survived by his parents; his brother, Stephen (Cindy) Anglin, Hamilton and his aunt, Polly Vogue. He was preceded in death by his uncles, Richard (Margaret) Anglin, Samuel (Joy) Anglin, James Anglin, John Anglin, Al Switzer and Emerson Vogue; his aunt, Marie Snow and two uncles who died in infancy. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Norman Godfrey officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Westwood Presbyterian Church, 1608 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -