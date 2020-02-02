|
|
ANGLIN, Gary L. Age 60, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on June 5, 1959, the son of Mose and Phyllis (Beiser) Anglin. He has a BS and a Master's degree from Miami University. Gary is survived by his parents; his brother, Stephen (Cindy) Anglin, Hamilton and his aunt, Polly Vogue. He was preceded in death by his uncles, Richard (Margaret) Anglin, Samuel (Joy) Anglin, James Anglin, John Anglin, Al Switzer and Emerson Vogue; his aunt, Marie Snow and two uncles who died in infancy. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Norman Godfrey officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Westwood Presbyterian Church, 1608 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 2, 2020