BAILEY, Gary P. 86 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born October 2, 1933 in Keokee, VA the son of Louella and Wilburn Bailey. Gary served in the U.S. Army and was an avid hunter with a pride in his hunting dogs. He was a master carpenter and wood carver. His wood shop was a popular gathering space for his grandkids and the neighborhood. Gary loved family, and time together was important to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane and Irene; and brother, Cecil. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mabel Bailey; sister, Nila Faulkner; children, Paul (Tina) Bailey, Tracie (Neal) Koontz and Debbie Bailey; grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Lindsey, Chris and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Stella, Sophia and Alex. A special thanks to Miami Valley Hospital Neuro ICU staff for their exceptional care. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 AM until 12 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019