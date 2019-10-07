Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY BAILEY


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY BAILEY Obituary
BAILEY, Gary P. 86 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born October 2, 1933 in Keokee, VA the son of Louella and Wilburn Bailey. Gary served in the U.S. Army and was an avid hunter with a pride in his hunting dogs. He was a master carpenter and wood carver. His wood shop was a popular gathering space for his grandkids and the neighborhood. Gary loved family, and time together was important to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane and Irene; and brother, Cecil. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mabel Bailey; sister, Nila Faulkner; children, Paul (Tina) Bailey, Tracie (Neal) Koontz and Debbie Bailey; grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Lindsey, Chris and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Stella, Sophia and Alex. A special thanks to Miami Valley Hospital Neuro ICU staff for their exceptional care. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 AM until 12 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now