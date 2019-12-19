|
BARRETT, Gary W. Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away at on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 18, 1952 the son of Gilbert and Emma (McComb) Barrett. Gary was a member of Full Gospel Mission in Williamsdale. Gary is survived by five sons, Albert Barrett, Gary L. (Sheila) Barrett, Chris (Kristi) Barrett, Michael (Carla) Barrett, and Jason (Misty) Barrett; two brothers, Benny Barrett and George (Treva) Barrett; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Pearl Barrett in 2007; his parents; and numerous siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Billy Clay officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 19, 2019