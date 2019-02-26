BATES, Gary L. 63, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Paul and Vernola Bates. He graduated from Springfield South High in 1973. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at the Commissary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, was a part-time waiter at Applebee's Restaurant and a Football/Basketball Official. Gary loved sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friend. Gary was the life of the party wherever he went. He leaves to cherish precious memories his loving fianc?e, Cheryl L. Rife, of Springfield, Ohio; son Gary L. (Yaritza) Bates II, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two step-children, Brandon E. (Brittany) Rife, of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and Lindsey (Chelsea) Taylor, of Bellefontaine, Ohio. One brother, Paul W. (Kelli) Bates, Jr. & step-children, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Two sisters, Carolyn L. Henry, of Springfield, Ohio; and Edith B. (Duane) Patterson of Grove City, Ohio. He is survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service for Gary Bates will be held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S.Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12noon until time of the service which will be at 1:00pm with Minister Andral Gooden officating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary