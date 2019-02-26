Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter-Qualls-Dunlap Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary BATES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary BATES Obituary
BATES, Gary L. 63, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Paul and Vernola Bates. He graduated from Springfield South High in 1973. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at the Commissary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, was a part-time waiter at Applebee's Restaurant and a Football/Basketball Official. Gary loved sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friend. Gary was the life of the party wherever he went. He leaves to cherish precious memories his loving fianc?e, Cheryl L. Rife, of Springfield, Ohio; son Gary L. (Yaritza) Bates II, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two step-children, Brandon E. (Brittany) Rife, of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and Lindsey (Chelsea) Taylor, of Bellefontaine, Ohio. One brother, Paul W. (Kelli) Bates, Jr. & step-children, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Two sisters, Carolyn L. Henry, of Springfield, Ohio; and Edith B. (Duane) Patterson of Grove City, Ohio. He is survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service for Gary Bates will be held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S.Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12noon until time of the service which will be at 1:00pm with Minister Andral Gooden officating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now