Gary BATTEN

BATTEN, Gary D. Of Delaware, Ohio, (past resident of Dayton/ Greenville), died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 81. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jane and children, Cheryl (Greg) Smith, Jana (Octavio) Maldonado, Lori Wheeler and Steve (Shelly) Batten, as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life and Faith will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the East Dayton Christian Church in Dayton. Visitation starts at 2:00 pm and service at 2:30 pm. To celebrate Gary, the family would appreciate it if guests would wear Buckeye themed apparel or his favorite colors, green and blue. Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements and more details can be found at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
