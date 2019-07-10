Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
Gary BISDORF


1949 - 2019
Gary BISDORF Obituary
BISDORF, Gary E. 69, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Monday evening, July 8, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 7, 1949, the son of the late Stanley and Martha (Kimble) Bisdorf. Gary retired from Navistar following 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Michele K. "Shelley" (Thompson) Bisdorf; three children, Emily Bisdorf of Columbus, Jonathan (Melanie) Bisdorf of Springfield and Tommy (Nikki) Bisdorf of Homerville, Georgia; grandchildren, Zoe, Mea, Airiauna, Finleigh, Colten, Dixie and Blair; sister, Donna (Bill) Winget of Cincinnati; sisters-in-law, Colleen (Steve) Wilson of Cincinnati and Melanie (Jeff) Payne of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Gary's funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Chaplain Janie Brewer presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019
