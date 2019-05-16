BROERING, Gary Anthony "Gerald" Passed peacefully on May 14, 2019, at his home with his wife and daughters by his side. Gary loved life and lived it to the fullest. He celebrated his 50-year marriage to his wife, Elaine (Gast) Broering, last summer. He and Elaine spent their retirement years travelling extensively, working in their garden, and enjoying their grandchildren's many activities. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Joel Michael Broering, who introduced him to the game of golf, and Gary became theultimate student of the game. Coaching the St. Henry Girls Golf Team was one of his greatest joys in recent years. Gary spent his career with the Beckman & Gast Company as both a vice president and plant manager. Gary gave to his community in many ways. He served as Exalted Ruler of the Mercer County Elks, where he also volunteered as an instructor at the Elks youth golf camps. For twenty years, Gary served as a volunteer firefighter on the St. Henry Fire Department, and for a time served as assistant fire chief. He was a member and supporter of many other community organizations and was instrumental in the development of both the North Park and the current community library. Gary will be deeply missed and is survived by his wife Elaine, their daughters and sons-in-law, Wendi & Paul Moorman and Carolyn Broering-Jacobs & Chris Jacobs, and grandchildren Ben and Sam Moorman and Henry, Joey, and Maya Jacobs. He is also survived by siblings and in-laws, Charlie Broering, Janice & Ron Tobe, Deb & Ken Poeppelman, Ronnie & Pam Broering, Donna Thomas, his mother-in-law Geraldine Gast, Peggy & Rich Harkins, Kathy & Jim Broering, Bo & Jane Gast, Dorothy & Duncan Abernathy, and Steve & Lucy Gast. In addition to his son Joel, Gary is preceded in death by his parents Roman & Erma (Jutte) Broering, his infant sister Joyce, his father-in-law William Gast, and in-laws, Alice Broering and Gerald Thomas. Gary was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Henry Church. Burial will follow in St. Henry Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00-8:00pm Thursday, May 16, and 9:00-10:00am Friday, May 17, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary