Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Gary Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Gary was born in Franklin, Ohio on April 12, 1952 to Grover and Virginia (Birch) Campbell. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles. On March 15, 2014 he married Bobbi Jo Campbell. Gary is survived by his wife, Bobbi Jo Campbell; his children, Carrie (Campbell) Jones, Crystal (fianc? Lonnie Bailey) Saylor, Tracy Campbell, Chris (Jessica) Campbell, and Bobby Campbell; his step-daughter, Patty (Greg) Yoe; eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter; his siblings, Jack, Doyle, Linda, and Tim. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -