CAMPBELL, Gary Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Gary was born in Franklin, Ohio on April 12, 1952 to Grover and Virginia (Birch) Campbell. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles. On March 15, 2014 he married Bobbi Jo Campbell. Gary is survived by his wife, Bobbi Jo Campbell; his children, Carrie (Campbell) Jones, Crystal (fianc? Lonnie Bailey) Saylor, Tracy Campbell, Chris (Jessica) Campbell, and Bobby Campbell; his step-daughter, Patty (Greg) Yoe; eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter; his siblings, Jack, Doyle, Linda, and Tim. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019