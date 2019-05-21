Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Chodkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Chodkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Chodkowski Obituary
CHODKOWSKI, Gary M. Age 64 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He had been working for CDK Global as a software trainer. Gary also enjoyed golfing. He is survived by his brother and sister-in- law: Robert and Brenda Chodkowski of Englewood, nephew: Bryan (Tracy) Chodkowski of Oakwood, niece: Karen Chodkowski of Vandalia, great niece: Alexis Allen, great nephews: Adam and Alec Chodkowski, aunt: Dolores Zelasko of NY, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Laura (Gibalski) Chodkowski. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the services at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now