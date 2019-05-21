CHODKOWSKI, Gary M. Age 64 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He had been working for CDK Global as a software trainer. Gary also enjoyed golfing. He is survived by his brother and sister-in- law: Robert and Brenda Chodkowski of Englewood, nephew: Bryan (Tracy) Chodkowski of Oakwood, niece: Karen Chodkowski of Vandalia, great niece: Alexis Allen, great nephews: Adam and Alec Chodkowski, aunt: Dolores Zelasko of NY, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Laura (Gibalski) Chodkowski. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the services at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary