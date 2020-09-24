1/
Gary CLAWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAWSON, Gary E. Age 78, of Dayton, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was a 1960 graduate of Miami East High School and served his country in the Vietnam War with the US Navy. Gary was a member of the Vandalia Post #9582 VFW and was a longtime employee of Kettering Overhead Door. He is survived by a daughter, Sally (Murray) Freeman of Butler Twp.; son, Daniel (Laura) Clawson of IN; twin sons, Kevin and Patrick Clawson; 5 grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Strawser, and Oakley Freeman, Jacob and Kaeli Clawson; a sister, Susan Schwartz; and 2 brothers, Montie and Joe Clawson. The family will receive friends, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., followed by a Funeral services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the VFW Post #9582, Vandalia, OH, or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Gary's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved