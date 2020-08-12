1/1
Gary COATES
1947 - 2020
COATES, Gary Michael Gary Michael Coates, age 73, of Lebanon, OH, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Otterbein, Middletown. Gary was born in Lebanon, OH, on April 28, 1947, to the late Lawrence and Ollie (Combs) Coates. Gary was a school teacher with the Little Miami Schools for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing the piano and organ in church and was a deacon for 25 years. He attended the Tri County Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, David Coates. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela Coates; his son, Nathan (Janna) Coates; his grandchildren, Chloe, Luke, Levi and Claire Coates; his niece, Jennifer (Frank) DeMaria and their children, Giulianna and Theanna DeMaria. Funeral Services are 1 pm Friday, August 14, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH, with Pastor Bob Frymire. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 11am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.


Published in Journal-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
