Gary COOLEY
1956 - 2020
COOLEY, Gary Edsel

Gary Edsel Cooley, age 63, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born December 2, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clem Cooley and Doris Silvers. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Scott and Leanna Madsen, and nephew, Duane Sease. Gary is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kim Cooley; daughter, Jamie (Bill) Broach; the light of his life, granddaughter, Laine Broach; sister, Mary (Ed) Worley; brother, John (Mary) Cooley; mother-in-law, Shirley Lawler; three brothers-in-law, Rob Madsen, Mike (Pam) Lawler, and Jim (Cathy) Lawler; five nieces, Loretta Scott, Christy Sease, Sydney (Aaron) Snyder, Kate Lawler, Sarah Lawler; three nephews, Brooks (Jamie) Sease, Joe (Katie) Lawler, David (Sarah) Lawler; great nephew, Liam; three great nieces, Keely, Emerson, and Evelyn. He is also survived by numerous cousins, family, and friends. Gary was retired from Cargill after 41 years. He was always the life of the party and always made sure his granddaughter, Laine, had her favorite treats. Gary enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes and his Los Angeles Rams, collecting John Deere memorabilia, gardening, and sharing his crops with his family, friends and neighbors. He is well loved and will be missed dearly by all that knew him. Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home- Kettering Chapel. Memorial Service will be officiated by Joel Getts at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
NOV
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
