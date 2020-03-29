Home

Gary Cornelison

Gary Cornelison Obituary
CORNELISON, Gary Lee 69, passed away March 25, 2020 and was born June 2, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Juanita Cornelison and his sister, Dianna Hughes. Gary is survived by his siblings, Herschel Cornelison, Jackie Cornelison, Carol Knight, Ronald (JoAnn) Cornelison; his niece and nephew, Tony Cornelison and Sonya Hughes; great-niece, Mckinsey Harris; great-nephew, Jerry Harris Jr.; his faithful pup, JuJu; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 with interment to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
