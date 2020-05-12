|
CRABTREE, Gary Lee Age 77 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was a graduate of Christianburg-Jackson High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. Gary retired from General Motors with more than 28 years of service. He also worked for many years at Paul's T.V. in Englewood. Gary, along with his wife, Barb, were the co-founders and operators of Castilian and Company Hair Salon & Spa in Englewood. Gary had a passion for Amateur Radio since 1977 to the present, and has operated as KB8RQ. He was a moon-bounce enthusiast and had confirmed 247 DXCC country contacts on 2-meter Earth-Moon-Earth (top world score). He and his wife hosted many EME gatherings during Dayton Hamvention. He was a loving husband, father, papa and friend. He will be missed, 73's. He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Barbara (Kloeker), son and daughter-in-law: Kent and Ruthann Crabtree of Englewood, grandson: Alex (Cassy) Crabtree, granddaughter: Ashtyn (Tyler Liddy) Crabtree, sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Jim Osleger of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by mother and step-father: Mary Belle (Brecount) and Paul Ullery, father: Cecil C. Crabtree, brother and sister-in-law: Robert "Bunk" and Juva Crabtree. As per Gary's request, services were held privately with the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
