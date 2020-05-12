Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary CRABTREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary CRABTREE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary CRABTREE Obituary
CRABTREE, Gary Lee Age 77 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was a graduate of Christianburg-Jackson High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. Gary retired from General Motors with more than 28 years of service. He also worked for many years at Paul's T.V. in Englewood. Gary, along with his wife, Barb, were the co-founders and operators of Castilian and Company Hair Salon & Spa in Englewood. Gary had a passion for Amateur Radio since 1977 to the present, and has operated as KB8RQ. He was a moon-bounce enthusiast and had confirmed 247 DXCC country contacts on 2-meter Earth-Moon-Earth (top world score). He and his wife hosted many EME gatherings during Dayton Hamvention. He was a loving husband, father, papa and friend. He will be missed, 73's. He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Barbara (Kloeker), son and daughter-in-law: Kent and Ruthann Crabtree of Englewood, grandson: Alex (Cassy) Crabtree, granddaughter: Ashtyn (Tyler Liddy) Crabtree, sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Jim Osleger of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by mother and step-father: Mary Belle (Brecount) and Paul Ullery, father: Cecil C. Crabtree, brother and sister-in-law: Robert "Bunk" and Juva Crabtree. As per Gary's request, services were held privately with the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -