Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bear Creek Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary DABNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary DABNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary DABNEY Obituary
DABNEY, Gary W. Age 84 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Duriron after over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Juanita Dabney (Freeman), son: Gary Dabney, grandson: Logan Dabney, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Eldred and Leatha Dabney Sr. and siblings: Eldred Dabney Jr. and Elizabeth McKnight. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 12:30 p.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -