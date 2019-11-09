|
|
DABNEY, Gary W. Age 84 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Duriron after over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Juanita Dabney (Freeman), son: Gary Dabney, grandson: Logan Dabney, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Eldred and Leatha Dabney Sr. and siblings: Eldred Dabney Jr. and Elizabeth McKnight. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 12:30 p.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019