FOSTER, Gary L. 63 of Dayton, passed away Monday February 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Vivian Foster, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife Jacklyn Foster; children Shelly (Scott) Stocks, Sherry Foster (Brian Rauch), Charlene Foster (Robert Jones); brother Kenny (Tracey) Foster; sister Christina (Darel) Haney-King; grandchildren Nadiya Muller, Scotty Stocks, Trevor Stocks, and Shane Jones; numerous friends that loved him. Gary was a member of Leonora Lodge, # 512 F7AM in Sedalia, Ohio. He retired from the S & W Concrete Company and the Conley Brothers Construction Company. Gary was an avid fisher, enjoyed racing and anything to do with hotrods. A memorial service will be held 3 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Pastor Jim Conley officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-3 PM Saturday. Contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020