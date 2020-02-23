Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
FOSTER, Gary L. 63 of Dayton, passed away Monday February 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Vivian Foster, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife Jacklyn Foster; children Shelly (Scott) Stocks, Sherry Foster (Brian Rauch), Charlene Foster (Robert Jones); brother Kenny (Tracey) Foster; sister Christina (Darel) Haney-King; grandchildren Nadiya Muller, Scotty Stocks, Trevor Stocks, and Shane Jones; numerous friends that loved him. Gary was a member of Leonora Lodge, # 512 F7AM in Sedalia, Ohio. He retired from the S & W Concrete Company and the Conley Brothers Construction Company. Gary was an avid fisher, enjoyed racing and anything to do with hotrods. A memorial service will be held 3 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Pastor Jim Conley officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-3 PM Saturday. Contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
