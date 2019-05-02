FOX Sr., Gary J. Age 87, passed away April 29, 2019 in Fairfield, Ohio. He was born to the late Peter and Hazel Fox on February 21, 1932 in Mendon, Ohio. He was employed by John R. Jurgensen after he graduated from Mendon High School. He then co-owned Mt. Pleasant Blacktopping in Fairfield, Ohio. After retiring, he started a business with his son, Fox Services Inc. and continued to work there until recently. Gary was also a proud Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patty Fox; three children Gary J (Debby) Fox Jr., Sandy Fox, Kelly (Jane) Fox; ten grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and sister Barbara Armstrong. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and a sister. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home (formerly Ivey) Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9am-11am with a memorial service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary