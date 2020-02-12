|
HEIL, Gary William Of Dayton, age 68, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. Gary was born on February 26, 1951 in Dayton to the late Wilbur G. Heil and Anna F. (Landers) Heil. He graduated from Patterson Co-op High School and went on to work for Delphi/GM until his retirement. Gary was an avid golfer, bowler, and University of Dayton basketball fan, and he also enjoyed cars. Gary is survived by his daughter Erika (Ben) Myer of Englewood; grandchildren Macy, Alex, and McKenna Myer; siblings Mary Jane Schumacher and Larry (Lisa) Heil; three nieces and numerous great-nieces and nephews; and companion Linda Johnson and her children Lee Johnson and Maryke (Dan) Kirchner. A memorial gathering will be held to honor Gary from 5-7 PM on Thursday evening, February 13, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either or Zero-The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King Street, Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314 (www.zerocancer.org). Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020