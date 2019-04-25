HESLEY, Gary 71, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at . He was born December 1, 1947 in Utica, New York. Gary was a member of the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. He worked at Hobart Dayton Scale for 22 years, Miami Paper of West Carrollton and also Kohl's Distribution Center. He was a devoted volunteer for Life Connections of Ohio. Gary enjoyed music of all kinds and was an avid baseball fan, especially the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and lived for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Hesley; daughters, Dorianne Hesley (Jennifer Hussong) and Sheila (Jeff) Sanger; grandchildren, Brittney Sanger and Emily (Ryan) Berger; great grandchildren, Haven, Carrigan "Cici", Vera and Noah; brothers, Robert, Dale (Susan) and David Hesley. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth (Dugas) Hesley; brother, James Hesley, father & mother-in-law, Garnett & Frances Tussey; and his brother-in-law, Roger Tussey. A memorial service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Life Connections of Ohio, or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary