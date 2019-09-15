|
HUBER, Gary D. Age 76 of Huber Heights, passed away August 3, 2019. He was born December 6, 1942 in Lima, Ohio to the late Donivan and Betty Huber. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Huber. Gary is survived by his sister, Doni Gordon; children: Gary Dean Huber, Jr., David Huber, Michaelle Sovik and Angelia Sanders; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Gary was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served 3 tours in Vietnam. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Willow View Cemetery, 2500 Neff Road, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Gary, or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019