HUNDLEY, Sr., Gary L. Age 78 of Hamilton passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Berkeley Square. He was born January 25, 1941 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Bruce and Bearle (nee Weber) Hundley. Mr. Hundley was a veteran of the U. S. Army and worked in the insurance field for many years. He was a Masonic Lodge member and was inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame, as well as the State of Ohio Softball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Sandra (nee Miller) Hundley; four children Gary (Tammy) Hundley, Jr., Todd (Kathy) Hundley, Mike (Sharon) Hundley, and Traci Anderson; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, with Father James Wedig, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019