Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary HUNDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary HUNDLEY Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary HUNDLEY Sr. Obituary
HUNDLEY, Sr., Gary L. Age 78 of Hamilton passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Berkeley Square. He was born January 25, 1941 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Bruce and Bearle (nee Weber) Hundley. Mr. Hundley was a veteran of the U. S. Army and worked in the insurance field for many years. He was a Masonic Lodge member and was inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame, as well as the State of Ohio Softball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Sandra (nee Miller) Hundley; four children Gary (Tammy) Hundley, Jr., Todd (Kathy) Hundley, Mike (Sharon) Hundley, and Traci Anderson; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, with Father James Wedig, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now