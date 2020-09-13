Gary ISAACSON

ISAACSON, Gary A. Age 68, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on April 6, 1952, to the late Howard B. Isaacson and Rita (Katz) Isaacson. Gary graduated from Fairview High School (1970) and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Oberlin College (1974) and his M.B.A. from Indiana University (1976). Gary lived Big, by nature and by design. His adventurous spirit took him on travels far and wide, and his artistic soul captured the world's beauty in images and documented its absurdity in words, including several works of fiction and essays. Gary's exacting eye led him to be a world-class television editor and producer, and his incisive mind found its outlets in marketing, political commentary, philosophy, history and humor. His natural athleticism and competitiveness drew him to football fields, trampolines and diving boards in his younger days, then to batting cages, golf courses and casinos later on. His generous and compassionate heart endeared him to his adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. "Uncle Gary" could always be counted on for an empathetic ear, an inappropriate joke (or excursion) and unwavering love. Gary's loyalty and integrity forged lifelong friendships with so many, none more than DeDe, his beloved wife and partner in all things for 45 years. Together, with their daughter, Mandy, they sojourned through life's greatest joys and sorrows. Beyond all others, Gary's defining quality was humor. Whether filling a room with his booming laughter or employing limitless verbal and physical gymnastics to evoke it in others, Gary lived by the rule to "never cut funny." Until his last breath, he never did. Gary is survived by his mother Rita Isaacson; his wife, Diana (DeDe) Isaacson; and his sister, Lynn (Tom) Fink. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members, lifelong friends and countless others whose lives he touched in ways big and small. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Howard Isaacson, and his daughter, Amanda "Mandy" (McConnaughey) Macauley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store