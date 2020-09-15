Gary Lampton-Burn

1/1
LAMPTON-BURN, Gary Michael "Puggy" Gary Michael "Puggy" Lampton-Burn, 59, of Fairborn, passed away September 3, 2020, in the Wright Rehab and Healthcare Center following several years of failing health. He was born March 7, 1961, in Caterham, Surrey, England, the son of Bob W. and Barbara Elizabeth (Matthews) Burn. Mr. Lampton-Burn enjoyed cooking and gardening. He had been employed as a roofer. Survivors include his father; Bob W. Burn, one son; Michael Anthony Burn, his loving companion for many years; Anne Gaunsley, siblings; Karen (Rick) Sarven, Loretta (Allen) Clos and Paul Landeg, nephew; Jerod Conkel, nieces; Nicole Rice and Nikia Rice (Artie), great-nephews; Mason and Miles, great-niece; Kiara and many friends He was preceded in death by his mother; Barbara Burn. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 15, 2020.
