LOMAN, Gary Wayne 68, passed away on February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Lou Loman. Loving father of Katie Reis, Jennifer (Herschell, Sr.) Taylor, and Julie (Aaron) Allen. Beloved grandfather of Herschell Taylor, Jr., Patricia (Darrin) Ford, Elysia Taylor, Roselani Kemplin, Ezra Allen and great grandfather of Zoey Taylor, Darrin Ford, Jr. and Jaxon Ford. Dear brother of the late James C. Loman and Edward Loman. Loving uncle of Wally Loman, Thomas Loman and Scott Loman. Loving son-in-law of Vida Brandenburg. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM at the Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Burial in Landmark Memorial Gardens.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2020