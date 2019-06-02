LYNN, Gary Wayne 72, of Springfield, passed away February 1, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 24, 1946 in Columbus, the son of Victor and Althea (Styer) Lynn. After graduating in the first class from Brookhaven High School, he earned his bachelor's degree from Otterbein University and received his CPCU insurance certification. Gary spent 43 years handling insurance claims at American States Ins., Safeco Ins., and Wallace & Turner Inc. He was a member of the New Carlisle Sportsman's Club and in his younger years enjoyed playing the banjo. He will be remembered as a man who was gentle and caring, never knew a stranger, was always willing to help, loved telling stories, and had an exceptional ability to recall names and details from many years ago. Gary had many more stories to share but left us too soon. Survivors include his devoted wife of 49 1/2 years; Sharon (Douds) Lynn, one son; Matthew A. Lynn, Rochester, New York and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will have a memorial service to celebrate Gary's life on June 7, 2019, 2:00 PM at Faith In Christ Lutheran Church, 1603 Moorefield Road, Springfield, Ohio. The family is being served by JONES-KENNEYZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary