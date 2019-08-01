|
MAYS, Gary L. Age 70 of Somerville, passed away at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Gary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 23, 1949 to Ed and Viola (Parsons) Mays. He was an animal trader and loved farm animals. Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and worked for GM for 17 years. On October 4, 1969 he married Joyce Thompson and together they had one son. Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Mays; his son, Gary (fiance Jennifer) Mays II; his granddaughter, Ashley Mays; his siblings, Caroline (Del) Stith, Linda Grimsley, Michael (Phyllis) Mays, and Ronald Mays; and numerous other family members and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Somerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the . www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2019