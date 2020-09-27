GARY MCKINNEY

McKinney, Gary Age 73, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020, at his home in Centerville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rachel and Dempsey McKinney of Springfield. Gary is survived by his loving wife Kathy, of 35 years, son Eric (Meagan) and grandson, Connor McKinney of Springboro, daughter Lisa Pawley of New Carlisle and Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean), sister Barbara McKinney of Springfield and brother Doug (Angela) McKinney of Medway. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel with the Funeral Service to begin at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/
, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton at https://hsdayton.org
or the charity of their choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
.