MICHAEL, Gary J. Age 61 of Farmersville passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2019. Gary was born in Dayton, OH to the late Emmert and Kathryn (Baker) Michael. He graduated from Valley View High School in 1976, retired from AMS Construction, was a 40 year member of IUOE and attended Farmersville United Methodist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in law Robert Emrick. Gary is survived by his wife Renee (Emrick) Michael, his children Wesley and Makayla Michael, brothers Brian (Melanny) and Kenneth (Lynnette) Michael, sisters Polly Freeze and Rebecca (Pat) Jonas, his mother in law Arlene Emrick, sister in law Betty Rabold and brother in law Larry (Renate) Emrick and numerous extended family. Gary was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:30am at Farmersville United Methodist Church,110 W. Center St. Farmersville with interment immediately following at Holp Cemetery in Farmersville. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Farmersville United Methodist Church, or Farmersville Jackson Township Fire and Rescue. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary